Roero La Val dei Preti 2013
Roero (Piedmont)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, strawberry, rose, vanilla, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and strawberry.
18 months in cask and barrique, 15 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|June 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
|
| March 2014
| --
|2012
|
| January 2016
| --
|2013
|
| June 2017
| --