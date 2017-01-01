|
Monteregio di Massa Marittima Bianco Santa Chiara 2016
Monteregio di Massa Marittima (Tuscany)
|
Trebbiano Toscano (60%), Malvasia Bianca, Ansonica (40%)
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, broom and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Finish of moderate persistence with flavors of apple, plum and pear.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Aperitifs, Eggs, Dairy products, Risotto with vegetables
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|June 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
|
| May 2012
| --
|2012
|
| November 2013
| --
|2013
|
| June 2014
| --
|2014
|
| May 2015
| --
|2015
|
| May 2016
| --
|2016
|
| June 2017
| --