Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, broom and peach.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Finish of moderate persistence with flavors of apple, plum and pear.

Aged in steel tanks.


