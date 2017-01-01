Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, peach and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Aged in steel tanks.


