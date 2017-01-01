|
Roero Arneis 2016
Roero (Piedmont)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hazelnut followed by aromas of pear, peach, broom, hazelnut and medlar.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.
6 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Fried fish, Pasta and risotto with fish
Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)
June 2017
Other Vintages
