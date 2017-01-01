Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of almond, violet, blueberry and plum. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of almond, violet, blueberry and plum.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and almond. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and almond.

A small part ages in cask. A small part ages in cask.

