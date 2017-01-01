|
Lago di Caldaro Classico Superiore Puntay 2016
Lago di Caldaro (Alto Adige)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of almond, violet, blueberry and plum.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and almond.
A small part ages in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with mushrooms, Fish soups, Cold cuts, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|June 2017