Monteregio di Massa Marittima Rosso Barbaspinosa 2013
Monteregio di Massa Marittima (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (90%), Cabernet Sauvignon (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, tobacco, vanilla, blackberry, chocolate and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and plum.
18 months in barrique.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|June 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
| May 2015
| --
|2013
| June 2017
| --