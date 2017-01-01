Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Mongrana 2013, Querciabella (Italy)

Mongrana 2013

Querciabella (Italy)

(Tuscany)
Sangiovese (50%), Cabernet Sauvignon (25%), Merlot (25%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, tamarind, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.

10 months in barrique and cement tanks.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

June 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2008        June 2011       --    
2009        October 2012       --    
2010        October 2012       --    
2011        January 2014       --    
2012        February 2015       --    
2013        June 2017       --    

Other Querciabella's wines 


Wine List



