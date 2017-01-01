|
Mongrana 2013
(Tuscany)
Sangiovese (50%), Cabernet Sauvignon (25%), Merlot (25%)
| Red Wine
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, tamarind, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.
10 months in barrique and cement tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|June 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
|
| June 2011
| --
|2009
|
| October 2012
| --
|2010
|
| October 2012
| --
|2011
|
| January 2014
| --
|2012
|
| February 2015
| --
|2013
|
| June 2017
| --