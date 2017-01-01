|
San Pio 2013
(Tuscany)
Cabernet Sauvignon (80%), Sangiovese (20%)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black currant and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, tobacco, vanilla, pink pepper, chocolate and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black currant and black cherry.
18 months in cask and barrique, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|June 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
| April 2014
| --
|2013
|
| June 2017
| --