Langhe Rosso Le Marne Grigie 2013
Langhe (Piedmont)
Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Petit Verdot, Syrah, Cabernet Franc
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, plum, chocolate, vanilla, tobacco, mace, pink pepper and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and blueberry.
18 months in barrique, 1 year in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|June 2017
