Tané 2013
(Sicily)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, vanilla, chocolate, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|June 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
|
| June 2015
| --
|2011
|
| September 2016
| --
|2013
|
| June 2017
| --