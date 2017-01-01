|
Avvoltore 2013
(Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (75%), Cabernet Sauvignon (20%), Syrah (5%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, plum, vanilla, raspberry, blackberry, tobacco, chocolate, peony, face powder, pink pepper, mace and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent with long flavors of black currant, black cherry and blueberry.
12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
|
| November 2005
| --
|2003
|
| Issue 36, December 2005
| --
|2006
|
| September 2008
| --
|2007
|
| February 2010
| --
|2009
|
| February 2012
| --
|2010
|
| November 2013
| --
|2011
|
| May 2015
| --
|2012
|
| May 2016
| --
|2013
|
| June 2017
| --