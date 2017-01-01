Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Avvoltore 2013, Moris Farms (Italy)

Avvoltore 2013

Moris Farms (Italy)

(Tuscany)
Sangiovese (75%), Cabernet Sauvignon (20%), Syrah (5%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

(Tuscany)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, plum, vanilla, raspberry, blackberry, tobacco, chocolate, peony, face powder, pink pepper, mace and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent with long flavors of black currant, black cherry and blueberry.

12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

June 2017


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2002        November 2005       --    
2003        Issue 36, December 2005       --    
2006        September 2008       --    
2007        February 2010       --    
2009        February 2012       --    
2010        November 2013       --    
2011        May 2015       --    
2012        May 2016       --    
2013        June 2017       --    

Other Moris Farms's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
In which municipality are produced the best Barbaresco wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
How often do you personally encounter a "corked wine"?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What kind of wine do you like having in July?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2017 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.