Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, plum, vanilla, raspberry, blackberry, tobacco, chocolate, peony, face powder, pink pepper, mace and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent with long flavors of black currant, black cherry and blueberry.

12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.


