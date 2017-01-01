|
Alto Adige Pinot Bianco Puntay 2016
Alto Adige (Alto Adige)
Pinot Bianco
| White Wine
Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of plum, citrus fruits, broom, pineapple, jasmine and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.
7 months in cask.
Alcohol: 14%
Fish appetizers, Pasta with crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|June 2017
