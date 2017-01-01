Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of plum, citrus fruits, broom, pineapple, jasmine and peach. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of plum, citrus fruits, broom, pineapple, jasmine and peach.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.

7 months in cask. 7 months in cask.

