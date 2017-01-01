|
Zagra 2016
(Sicily)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, citrus fruits and plum followed by hawthorn, pear, broom, pineapple, peach and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
4 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with fish, Fried fish, Stuffed pasta with vegetables, Vegetable soups
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|June 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
|
| September 2006
| --
|2014
|
| June 2015
| --
|2015
|
| September 2016
| --
|2016
|
| June 2017
| --