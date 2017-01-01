|
Alto Adige Sauvignon Puntay 2016
Alto Adige (Alto Adige)
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and nettle followed by aromas of elder flower, banana, pear, broom, apple, lemon and grapefruit.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and banana.
7 months in cask.
Alcohol: 14%
Crustacean appetizers, Risotto with vegetable and fish, Fried fish, Dairy products, Eggs
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|June 2017
