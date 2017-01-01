Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Alto Adige Sauvignon Puntay 2016, Erste+Neue (Italy)

Alto Adige Sauvignon Puntay 2016

Erste+Neue (Italy)

Alto Adige (Alto Adige)
Sauvignon Blanc
White Wine Score:

Alto Adige (Alto Adige)
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and nettle followed by aromas of elder flower, banana, pear, broom, apple, lemon and grapefruit.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and banana.

7 months in cask.

Alcohol: 14%

Crustacean appetizers, Risotto with vegetable and fish, Fried fish, Dairy products, Eggs

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

June 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2006        October 2007       --    
2016        June 2017       --    

Other Erste+Neue's wines 


Wine List



