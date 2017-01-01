|
Morellino di Scansano Riserva 2013
Morellino di Scansano (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (90%), Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, vanilla, tobacco, chocolate, cinnamon and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.
12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
|
| September 2008
| --
|2006
|
| February 2010
| --
|2007
|
| February 2011
| --
|2008
|
| February 2012
| --
|2010
|
| May 2013
| --
|2011
|
| June 2014
| --
|2012
|
| May 2016
| --
|2013
|
| June 2017
| --