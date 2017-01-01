|
Brunello di Montalcino 2012
Brunello di Montalcino (Tuscany)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, blueberry, blackberry, vanilla, chocolate, cinnamon and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
36 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2000
|
| March 2006
| --
|2007
|
| March 2013
| --
|2008
|
| April 2014
| --
|2012
|
| June 2017
| --