Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Il Moro Limited Edition 2012, Valle dell'Acate (Italy)

Il Moro Limited Edition 2012

Valle dell'Acate (Italy)

(Sicily)
Nero d'Avola
Red Wine

(Sicily)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, vanilla, chocolate, leather, mace, licorice, tobacco and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.

12 months in barrique, at least 60 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

June 2017


