|
Il Moro Limited Edition 2012
(Sicily)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, vanilla, chocolate, leather, mace, licorice, tobacco and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
12 months in barrique, at least 60 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
|
| October 2015
| --
|2012
|
| June 2017
| --