Pale ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, strawberry and rose followed by aromas of raspberry, cherry, cyclamen, blueberry, blackberry and cinnamon.

Sweet attack and pleasing astringency, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, strawberry and cherry.

6 months in steel tanks.


