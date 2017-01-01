|
Roero Riserva Roche d'Ampsej 2012
Roero (Piedmont)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, rose, strawberry, vanilla, cinnamon, tobacco, pink pepper, cocoa, licorice, leather and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
18 months in cask and barrique, 24 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2009
|
| March 2014
| --
|2011
|
| January 2016
| --
|2012
|
| June 2017
| --