Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, grapefruit, ripe peach, butter, broom, vanilla, bergamot, praline, honey, mango, graphite and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, banana and plum.

Fermented in barrique, 9 months in barrique.


