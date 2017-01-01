|
Batàr 2014
(Tuscany)
Chardonnay (50%), Pinot Bianco (50%)
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, grapefruit, ripe peach, butter, broom, vanilla, bergamot, praline, honey, mango, graphite and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, banana and plum.
Fermented in barrique, 9 months in barrique.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Roasted fish, Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Stewed white meat
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|June 2017
