Wine Culture and Information
Batàr 2014, Querciabella (Italy)

Batàr 2014

Querciabella (Italy)

(Tuscany)
Chardonnay (50%), Pinot Bianco (50%)
White Wine White Wine Score:

(Tuscany)
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, grapefruit, ripe peach, butter, broom, vanilla, bergamot, praline, honey, mango, graphite and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, banana and plum.

Fermented in barrique, 9 months in barrique.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Roasted fish, Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Stewed white meat

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

June 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2000        January 2004       --    
2001        Issue 16, February 2004       --    
2008        June 2011       
2009        October 2012       --    
2010        October 2012       --    
2011        January 2014       --    
2012        February 2015       --    
2013        December 2015       --    
2014        June 2017       --    

Other Querciabella's wines 


