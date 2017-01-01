|
Valpolicella Classico Lucchine 2016
Valpolicella (Veneto)
Rondinella (30%), Corvina (25%), Corvinone (25%), Molinara (10%), Other Grapes (10%)
| Red Wine
Score:
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, raspberry and rose.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Roasted white meat
Suggested glass
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|July 2017