Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, raspberry and rose. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, raspberry and rose.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

