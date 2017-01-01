|
Valpolicella Col de la Bastia 2016
Valpolicella (Veneto)
Corvina (65%), Corvinone (15%), Rondinella (10%), Other Grapes (10%)
|Score:
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, cyclamen and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
Aged in steel tanks and cask.
Alcohol: 13%
Stuffed pasta, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat
|Suggested glass
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|July 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
|
| May 2014
| --
|2013
|
| June 2015
| --
|2014
|
| September 2015
| --
|2015
|
| September 2016
| --
|2016
|
| July 2017
| --