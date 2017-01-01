Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso Capitel San Rocco 2015, Tedeschi (Italy)

Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso Capitel San Rocco 2015

Tedeschi (Italy)

Valpolicella (Veneto)
Corvina (30%), Corvinone (30%), Rondinella (30%), Other Grapes (10%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, carob, tobacco, vanilla, chocolate and graphite.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.

12 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

July 2017


