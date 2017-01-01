Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, carob, tobacco, vanilla, chocolate and graphite. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, carob, tobacco, vanilla, chocolate and graphite.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.

12 months in cask, 6 months in bottle. 12 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.

