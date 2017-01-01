|
Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso Capitel San Rocco 2015
Valpolicella (Veneto)
Corvina (30%), Corvinone (30%), Rondinella (30%), Other Grapes (10%)
| Red Wine
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, carob, tobacco, vanilla, chocolate and graphite.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.
12 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|July 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
|
| November 2007
| --
|2007
|
| May 2010
|
|2009
|
| January 2013
| --
|2012
|
| July 2014
| --
|2013
|
| June 2015
| --
|2015
|
| July 2017
| --