Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry. Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.

14 months in cask, 6 months in bottle. 14 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.

