Valpolicella Superiore Maternigo 2014
Valpolicella (Veneto)
Corvina (40%), Corvinone (30%), Rondinella (30%)
| Red Wine
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
14 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|July 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
|
| July 2014
| --
|2012
|
| June 2015
| --
|2014
|
| July 2017
| --