
Soave Classico Runcaris 2016
Soave (Veneto)

Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, apple and pear followed by aromas of citrus fruits, hawthorn, pineapple, broom and nettle.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of peach, pear and pineapple.
Aged in steel tanks.


Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta and risotto with fish and vegetables, Fried fish, Vegetable soups

Suggested glass

10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)

July 2017
