Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, apple and pear followed by aromas of citrus fruits, hawthorn, pineapple, broom and nettle. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, apple and pear followed by aromas of citrus fruits, hawthorn, pineapple, broom and nettle.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, pear and pineapple. Persistent finish with flavors of peach, pear and pineapple.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

