Soave Classico Runcaris 2016, Fattori (Italy)

Soave Classico Runcaris 2016

Fattori (Italy)

Soave (Veneto)
Garganega
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Soave (Veneto)
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, apple and pear followed by aromas of citrus fruits, hawthorn, pineapple, broom and nettle.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, pear and pineapple.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta and risotto with fish and vegetables, Fried fish, Vegetable soups

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

July 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2009        July 2010       --    
2010        August 2011       --    
2011        July 2012       
2012        May 2014       --    
2013        September 2014       --    
2014        June 2015       --    
2015        September 2016       --    
2016        July 2017       --    

Other Fattori's wines 


