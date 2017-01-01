|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico 2016
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refines, starts with hints of apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of peach, plum, broom, pineapple and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Eggs, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products, Fried fish
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|July 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
|
| November 2003
| --
|2006
|
| August 2007
| --
|2007
|
| May 2008
| --
|2014
|
| January 2016
| --
|2016
|
| July 2017
| --