Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico 2016, Sartarelli (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico 2016

Sartarelli (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refines, starts with hints of apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of peach, plum, broom, pineapple and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Eggs, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products, Fried fish

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

July 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2002        November 2003       --    
2006        August 2007       --    
2007        May 2008       --    
2014        January 2016       --    
2016        July 2017       --    

