Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of peach, hawthorn, lemon, hay, pineapple, walnut and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and walnut.

Aged in steel tanks. A small part ages for 5 months in cask.


