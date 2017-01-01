Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Tralivio 2015, Sartarelli (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Tralivio 2015

Sartarelli (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
White Wine White Wine Score:

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of medlar, hawthorn, linden, almond, broom and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

6 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Broiled fish, Roasted white meat, Fish soups, Stuffed pasta

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

August 2017


