|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Tralivio 2015
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of medlar, hawthorn, linden, almond, broom and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
6 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Broiled fish, Roasted white meat, Fish soups, Stuffed pasta
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|August 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
|
| Issue 14, December 2003
| --
|2005
|
| August 2007
| --
|2006
|
| May 2008
| --
|2013
|
| January 2016
| --
|2015
|
| August 2017
| --