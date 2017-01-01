Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, plum, broom, almond, pineapple and nettle. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, plum, broom, almond, pineapple and nettle.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

