|
Soave Danieli 2016
Soave (Veneto)
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, plum, broom, almond, pineapple and nettle.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Vegetable soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|August 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
|
| August 2012
| --
|2012
|
| May 2014
| --
|2013
|
| September 2014
| --
|2014
|
| June 2015
| --
|2015
|
| September 2016
| --
|2016
|
| August 2017
| --