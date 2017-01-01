|
Lessini Durello Spumante Brut Roncà di Roncà
Lessini (Veneto)
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of green apple, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, jasmine, kiwi and broom.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, kiwi and pineapple.
Fermented in closed tank for 90 days.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Aperitifs, Dairy products, Risotto with vegetables, fish and crustaceans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|August 2017
