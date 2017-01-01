Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Lessini Durello Spumante Brut Roncà di Roncà, Fattori (Italy)

Lessini Durello Spumante Brut Roncà di Roncà

Fattori (Italy)

Lessini (Veneto)
Durella
Sparkling Wine

Lessini (Veneto)
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of green apple, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, jasmine, kiwi and broom.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, kiwi and pineapple.

Fermented in closed tank for 90 days.

Alcohol: 12%

Aperitifs, Dairy products, Risotto with vegetables, fish and crustaceans

Suggested glass Charmat Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)

August 2017


