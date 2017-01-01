|
Lessini Durello Metodo Classico Brut Roncà 60 mesi 2010
Lessini (Veneto)
Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of citrus fruits, pear, medlar, honey, yeast, hawthorn and broom.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.
The base wine ferments in steel tanks and cask, referments in bottle on its lees for 60 months.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Aperitifs, Fish and crustacean appetizers, Fried fish, Risotto with crustaceans, Dairy products
Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
August 2017