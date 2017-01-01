|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Passito 2015
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
|
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and almond followed by aromas of quince jam, medlar, pear jam, citrus fruits peel, honey, walnut husk and nail polish.
Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and almond.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 15.5%
|
Hard cheese, Dried fruit tarts
|
|Suggested glass
|
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|
|August 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2013
|
| January 2016
| --
|2015
|
| August 2017
| --