Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Passito 2015, Sartarelli (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Passito 2015

Sartarelli (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score:

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and almond followed by aromas of quince jam, medlar, pear jam, citrus fruits peel, honey, walnut husk and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and almond.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 15.5%

Hard cheese, Dried fruit tarts

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

August 2017


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2013        January 2016       --    
2015        August 2017       --    

Other Sartarelli's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in July?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
In which municipality are produced the best Barbaresco wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
How often do you personally encounter a "corked wine"?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2017 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.