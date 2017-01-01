|
Lago di Caldaro Classico Superiore Pfarrhof 2016
Lago di Caldaro (Alto Adige)
Schiava (95%), Lagrein (5%)
| Red Wine
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of plum, almond, cyclamen, blueberry, violet and hints of vanilla.
Properly tannic attack with a pleasing crispness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
6 months in steel tanks and cask.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Meat appetizers, Cold cuts, Sauteed meat, Roasted white meat
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|August 2017