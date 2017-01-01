Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Lago di Caldaro Classico Superiore Pfarrhof 2016, Kellerei KalternCaldaro (Italy)

Lago di Caldaro (Alto Adige)
Schiava (95%), Lagrein (5%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of plum, almond, cyclamen, blueberry, violet and hints of vanilla.

Properly tannic attack with a pleasing crispness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

6 months in steel tanks and cask.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Meat appetizers, Cold cuts, Sauteed meat, Roasted white meat

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 16 °C
(60 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

August 2017


Other Kellerei KalternCaldaro's wines 


