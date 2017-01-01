Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of plum, almond, cyclamen, blueberry, violet and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of plum, almond, cyclamen, blueberry, violet and hints of vanilla.

Properly tannic attack with a pleasing crispness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack with a pleasing crispness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

6 months in steel tanks and cask. 6 months in steel tanks and cask.

