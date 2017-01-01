|
Valpolicella Classico Superiore La Fabriseria 2013
Valpolicella (Veneto)
Corvina (35%), Corvinone (30%), Rondinella (30%), Oseleta (5%)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, tobacco, chocolate, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
24 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 15%
Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|August 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2006
|
| May 2009
| --
|2008
|
| January 2013
| --
|2010
|
| July 2014
| --
|2011
|
| June 2015
| --
|2013
|
| August 2017
| --