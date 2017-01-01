|
Amarone della Valpolicella 2011
Amarone della Valpolicella (Emilia Romagna)
Corvina (65%), Corvinone (15%). Rondinella (10%), Other Grapes (10%)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, mace, face powder, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.
36 months in cask.
Alcohol: 16%
Game, Braised and stewed meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|August 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2007
|
| March 2013
| --
|2009
|
| May 2014
| --
|2010
|
| September 2016
| --
|2011
|
| August 2017
| --