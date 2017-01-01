Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, nettle, elder flowers followed by aromas of peach, bell pepper, pineapple, mango, apple, acacia, grapefruit and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and mango.

A small part ages for 5 months in cask.


