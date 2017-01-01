Deep straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Deep straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of quince, peach and medlar followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, citrus fruits, broom, almond, pineapple, honey, plum and sage. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of quince, peach and medlar followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, citrus fruits, broom, almond, pineapple, honey, plum and sage.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of quince, medlar and honey. Persistent finish with flavors of quince, medlar and honey.

Made from Garganega grapes dried for 40 days, aged in steel tanks and cask. Made from Garganega grapes dried for 40 days, aged in steel tanks and cask.

