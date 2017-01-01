|
Soave Motto Piane 2015
Soave (Veneto)
|
Deep straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of quince, peach and medlar followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, citrus fruits, broom, almond, pineapple, honey, plum and sage.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of quince, medlar and honey.
Made from Garganega grapes dried for 40 days, aged in steel tanks and cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta and risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Mushrooms soups, Sauteed white meat, Roasted fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|August 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2007
|
| October 2008
| --
|2008
|
| August 2009
|
|2009
|
| August 2010
| --
|2010
|
| August 2011
| --
|2011
|
| August 2012
| --
|2012
|
| May 2014
| --
|2013
|
| June 2015
| --
|2015
|
| August 2017
| --