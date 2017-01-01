Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Soave Motto Piane 2015, Fattori (Italy)

Soave Motto Piane 2015

Fattori (Italy)

Soave (Veneto)
Garganega
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Soave (Veneto)
Deep straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of quince, peach and medlar followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, citrus fruits, broom, almond, pineapple, honey, plum and sage.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of quince, medlar and honey.

Made from Garganega grapes dried for 40 days, aged in steel tanks and cask.

Alcohol: 14%

Pasta and risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Mushrooms soups, Sauteed white meat, Roasted fish

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

August 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2007        October 2008       --    
2008        August 2009       
2009        August 2010       --    
2010        August 2011       --    
2011        August 2012       --    
2012        May 2014       --    
2013          June 2015       --    
2015        August 2017       --    

Other Fattori's wines 


