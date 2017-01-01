Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Balciana 2014, Sartarelli (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Balciana 2014

Sartarelli (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
White Wine Score:

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apricot, quince and citrus fruits followed by aromas of ripe peach, honey, almond, plum, rosemary, broom, candied fruits, hawthorn, hazelnut, pineapple and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of quince, apricot, honey and almond.

8 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 15%

Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Cheese

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

August 2017


