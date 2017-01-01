Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apricot, quince and citrus fruits followed by aromas of ripe peach, honey, almond, plum, rosemary, broom, candied fruits, hawthorn, hazelnut, pineapple and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apricot, quince and citrus fruits followed by aromas of ripe peach, honey, almond, plum, rosemary, broom, candied fruits, hawthorn, hazelnut, pineapple and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of quince, apricot, honey and almond. Very persistent finish with long flavors of quince, apricot, honey and almond.

8 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle. 8 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.

