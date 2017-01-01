|
Anima Umbra Rosso 2015
(Umbria)
|
Sangiovese (85%), Canaiolo Nero (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, blueberry and violet followed by aromas of plum, carob, geranium and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
8 months in barrique, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Stuffed pasta, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|September 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2007
|
| January 2010
| --
|2008
|
| January 2012
| --
|2009
|
| July 2012
| --
|2010
|
| May 2014
|
|2012
|
| April 2015
| --
|2013
|
| March 2016
| --
|2014
|
| February 2017
| --
|2015
|
| September 2017
| --