Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Anima Umbra Rosso 2015, Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

Anima Umbra Rosso 2015

Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

(Umbria)
Sangiovese (85%), Canaiolo Nero (15%)
Red Wine

Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, blueberry and violet followed by aromas of plum, carob, geranium and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.

8 months in barrique, 3 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Stuffed pasta, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

September 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2007        January 2010       --    
2008        January 2012       --    
2009        July 2012       --    
2010        May 2014       
2012        April 2015       --    
2013        March 2016       --    
2014        February 2017       --    
2015        September 2017       --    

