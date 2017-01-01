Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Romagna Sangiovese Superiore Le Grillaie 2016, Celli (Italy)

Romagna (Emilia Romagna)
Sangiovese
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of blueberry, violet, cyclamen and geranium.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 17 °C
(62 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

September 2017


