Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blackberry, black currant, blueberry, carob and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blackberry, black currant, blueberry, carob and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

12 months in cask and barrique, at least 4 month in bottle. 12 months in cask and barrique, at least 4 month in bottle.

