Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Anima Umbra Grechetto 2016, Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

Anima Umbra Grechetto 2016

Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

(Umbria)
Grechetto (85%), Trebbiano Spoletino (15%)
White Wine White Wine Score:

(Umbria)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, broom, citrus fruits and hazelnut.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.

3 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13%

Fish and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Sauteed fish

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

September 2017


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2010        January 2012       --    
2011        July 2012       --    
2012        May 2014       --    
2014        April 2015       --    
2015        February 2017       --    
2016        September 2017       --    

Other Arnaldo Caprai's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
How often do you personally encounter a "corked wine"?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What kind of wine do you like having in September?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
In which municipality are produced the best Barbaresco wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2017 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.