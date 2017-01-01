|
Montefalco Grechetto 2016
Montefalco (Umbria)
|
Grechetto (90%), Sauvignon Blanc (10%)
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, citrus fruits, hazelnut, pineapple and flint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple.
3 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products, Fried fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|September 2017