Portofino Bianchetta Genovese Ü Pastine 2016
Golfo del Tigullio-Portofino or Portofino (Liguria)
Bianchetta Genovese
| White Wine
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and pear followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, rosemary, broom, medlar and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and medlar.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with fish, Mushroom soups, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|September 2017