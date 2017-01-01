Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blueberry and violet followed by aromas of plum, raspberry, blackberry, vanilla, carob, tobacco and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and raspberry.

20 months in cask.


