Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Bron & Rusèval Sangiovese Cabernet 2014, Celli (Italy)

(Emilia Romagna)
Sangiovese (60%), Cabernet Sauvignon (40%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and plum followed by aromas of blueberry, violet, blackberry, vanilla, tobacco, chocolate and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and plum.

12 months in barrique.

Alcohol: 14%

Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

September 2017


Other Celli's wines 


