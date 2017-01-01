Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, plum, blueberry, vanilla, tobacco, chocolate, cinnamon, mace and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and blackberry.

20 months in barrique, at least 6 months in bottle.


