Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, vanilla, pink pepper, tobacco, chocolate, peony, face powder, cinnamon, leather, mace and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.

22 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.


