|
Montefalco Sagrantino Collepiano 2013
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, vanilla, pink pepper, tobacco, chocolate, peony, face powder, cinnamon, leather, mace and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.
22 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|September 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2003
|
| Issue 42, June 2006
| --
|2005
|
| January 2010
| --
|2007
|
| January 2012
| --
|2008
|
| August 2012
| --
|2009
|
| May 2014
|
|2010
|
| April 2015
|
|2011
|
| March 2016
| --
|2012
|
| February 2017
| --
|2013
|
| September 2017
| --