Pale ruby red and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and geranium followed by aromas of strawberry, plum, cyclamen and blackberry.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Aged in steel tanks.


