Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Romagna Albana Secco I Croppi 2016, Celli (Italy)

Romagna Albana Secco I Croppi 2016

Celli (Italy)

Romagna (Emilia Romagna)
Albana
White Wine White Wine Score:   Wine of the Sun - Good Value Wine (since January 2004)


Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and medlar followed by aromas of apricot, almond, ripe pear, hawthorn, honey and citrus fruits.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and medlar.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 14%

Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Vegetable soups

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

September 2017


